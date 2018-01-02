Doctors’ Guild gives update on Yusuf Buhari’s health
Latest report has shown that President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, who has been bedridden, after involving in a motorbike accident, where he suffered injuries on his head and limb, is now in stable condition. Recall that Yusuf was involved in a bike crash, on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory […]
