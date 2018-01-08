Doctors in Kogi State begin Strike
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Kogi on Sunday directed its members to resume strike on Monday over an alleged failure by the state government to meet their demands. Godwin Tijani, the Chairman of the association, said in Lokoja that the inability of the state government to pay the doctors’ full salaries is unacceptable. Besides, […]
The post Doctors in Kogi State begin Strike appeared first on BellaNaija.
