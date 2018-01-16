Doctors warn against blocking sneezes as man suffers ruptured throat

British doctors on Tuesday warned people not to block their mouth and nose when they sneeze, after a 34-year-old man ruptured his throat in a case that initially baffled experts. The “previously fit and well” man was examined by emergency doctors after he reported painful swallowing and changes to his voice following a forceful sneeze, the doctors wrote in the British Medical Journal publication BMJ Case Reports published Monday. “He described a popping sensation in his neck and some bilateral neck swelling after he tried to halt a sneeze by pinching the nose and holding his mouth closed,” said the experts at the University Hospital of Leicester NHS Trust.

