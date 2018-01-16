 Dogara blows hot over fuel scarcity, alleged return of subsidy | Nigeria Today
Dogara blows hot over fuel scarcity, alleged return of subsidy

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara has lamented recurring fuel scarcity in Nigeria. He said this Tuesday during his opening remarks at the resumption of the House of Representatives from its Christmas break. On the alleged reintroduction of fuel subsidy and scarcity of the product, the Speaker charged the relevant committees of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

