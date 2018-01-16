Dogara blows hot over fuel scarcity, alleged return of subsidy

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara has lamented recurring fuel scarcity in Nigeria. He said this Tuesday during his opening remarks at the resumption of the House of Representatives from its Christmas break. On the alleged reintroduction of fuel subsidy and scarcity of the product, the Speaker charged the relevant committees of […]

Dogara blows hot over fuel scarcity, alleged return of subsidy

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

