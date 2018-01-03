Dogara reacts to recent killings in Rivers, Benue, Kaduna

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has described the recent killing across the country as worrisome and unjustifiable. Dogara asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately deploy security forces to the affected areas, while noting that it was time to overhaul Nigeria’s internal security architecture. Dogara, in a statement by his Media Adviser, […]

Dogara reacts to recent killings in Rivers, Benue, Kaduna

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

