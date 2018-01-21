 Dogara Urges Media Proprietors on Prompt Payment of Salaries to Staff Members – THISDAY Newspapers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dogara Urges Media Proprietors on Prompt Payment of Salaries to Staff Members – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Dogara Urges Media Proprietors on Prompt Payment of Salaries to Staff Members
THISDAY Newspapers
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has tasked media owners in the country to make payment of staff salaries a top priority. Speaking on Saturday at the opening of a one-day capacity building retreat for members of the House of
Prioritise Your Employees' Welfare, Dogara Tells Media OwnersIndependent Newspapers Limited
Speaker Yakubu Dogara Frowns at Media Owners, Advice Them to Pay Workers SalaryNTA News

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.