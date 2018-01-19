Dogara Urges PMB’s Assent To PIGB – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Dogara Urges PMB's Assent To PIGB
Leadership Newspapers
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, sign into law the Petroleum Industry Governance Bills (PIGB) passed by the National Assembly. LEADERSHIP recalls that the House of …
Nigeria Approves Petroleum Industry Bill After 17 Long Years
PIB awaiting Buhari's assent – Saraki
Passage of PIGB'll curb future fuel scarcity —Saraki
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!