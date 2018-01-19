 Dogara Urges PMB’s Assent To PIGB – Leadership Newspapers | Nigeria Today
Dogara Urges PMB’s Assent To PIGB – Leadership Newspapers

Dogara Urges PMB's Assent To PIGB
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, sign into law the Petroleum Industry Governance Bills (PIGB) passed by the National Assembly. LEADERSHIP recalls that the House of
