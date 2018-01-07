 Doing greater works than Jesus – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Doing greater works than Jesus – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Doing greater works than Jesus
Vanguard
Jesus says: “He who believes in me, the works that I do he will do also; and greater works than these he will do, because I go to my Father.” (John 14:12). This statement has confounded many Christians. Very few are bold enough even to imagine doing
God's Word is Everything We Need to Live Godly LivesChristian Post

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.