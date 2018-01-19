Dokpesi’s alleged N2.1bn fraud trial adjourned until Feb. 6
The Federal High Court, Abuja, has adjourned until Feb. 6, the trial of erstwhile Chairman of DAAR Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi, over alleged N2.1bn fraud. Justice John Tsoho, fixed the date after the 11th prosecution witness, Mr Gabriel Agorye, testified on Friday. Agorye, led in evidence by Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), the prosecuting counsel, said […]
