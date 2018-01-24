 Domestic airlines record 30214 delayed flights in 2017 – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Vanguard
Domestic airlines operating in Nigeria recorded 30,214 cases of delayed flights between January and December 2017, according to figures released by the Consumer Protection Department of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). A document issued by the

