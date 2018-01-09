 Don Jazzy Gives Wizkid Hilarious Reply On The Production Of Booty Call – Naija News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Don Jazzy Gives Wizkid Hilarious Reply On The Production Of Booty Call – Naija News

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Naija News

Don Jazzy Gives Wizkid Hilarious Reply On The Production Of Booty Call
Naija News
Davido's 30 Billion concert which had the defunct music group, Mo'Hits reunited to give an interesting performance around the end of the 2017, Wizkid took to Twitter to ask how the hit of that time, 'Booty Call' was made. Wizkid wanted to know how the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.