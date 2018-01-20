Don Waney planned to kill 200 people in Rivers – Wike

The late notorious criminal kingpin, Don Wanny, who massacred 23 people on the new year eve in Omoku area of Rivers State, had planned to kill 200 more people in the state before he met his waterloo. Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike revealed this while speaking in a news and current affairs programme of Rhythm […]

Don Waney planned to kill 200 people in Rivers – Wike

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

