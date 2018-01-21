Don Wanny Did Not Start Today.. He Planned To Kill More Than 200 Persons – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says revealed that the Notorious Militant, Don Wanny planned to kill more than 200 people in his second attack. Wike stated this morning at Rhythm FM Port Harcourt for the programme Viewpoint. During the broadcast, he talked about recent trends and event that surround the socio-politocal spheres of the state. […]

The post Don Wanny Did Not Start Today.. He Planned To Kill More Than 200 Persons – Wike appeared first on Ngyab .

