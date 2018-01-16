 Donald Duke declares intention to run for President in 2019 | Nigeria Today
Donald Duke declares intention to run for President in 2019

Posted on Jan 16, 2018

Former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke has revealed his intention to contest for the position of President of Nigeria in the 2019 General Elections. According to Vanguard, he spilled this at the 3rd Mike Omotosho Annual Lecture titled, “Millenials as Protagonists in Nation Building“. He said; I am entitled to run for the presidency […]

