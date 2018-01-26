 Donald Trump is ready to Apologise for Retweeting British Far-Right Account | Nigeria Today
Donald Trump is ready to Apologise for Retweeting British Far-Right Account

U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with the UK ITV broadcaster, partially released on Friday, that he is prepared to apologise for his retweets of UK right-wing group’s anti-Muslim videos. In November, Trump retweeted several unverified videos, originally posted on Twitter by Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of the far-right Britain First movement, […]

