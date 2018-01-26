Donald Trump prepared to apologise for UK far-right video retweets – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Donald Trump prepared to apologise for UK far-right video retweets
The Guardian
Donald Trump has said he is prepared to apologise for retweeting inflammatory videos by the far-right group Britain First, as he seeks to prepare the ground for a visit to the UK this year. In an interview with ITV's Good Morning Britain, the US …
Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox reacts to Donald Trump's apology for re-tweeting Britain First anti-Muslim videos
Trump ready to apologize for retweeting anti-Muslim videos from far-right British group
Donald Trump 'would love to return to Scotland'
