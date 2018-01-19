 Don’t buy female sex dolls- Ese Eriata declares – TheNewsGuru | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Don’t buy female sex dolls- Ese Eriata declares – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Don't buy female sex dolls- Ese Eriata declares
TheNewsGuru
Fake Big Brother Naija former housemate and singer, Eriata Ese has expressed her opinion over the trending sex dolls topic stirring controversy on social media. In a video posted on her Snapchat page, the entertainer noted that the 800,000 used to buy

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.