Don’t contest in 2019, Bishop Chukwuma tells Buhari

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Archbishop of the Enugu Ecclesiastic Province (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to throw his hat in the ring in 2019.

Bishop Chukwuma advised the president to shelve his second term ambition and save the country from destruction.

The cleric said Buhari should serve as an “elder statesman, giving advice and direction for the peace, unity and development of the country and not to engage in active politics. If at the age of over 75, he is angling to rule the country, at what age is he expected to retire?”

The bishop, who spoke to newsmen in Enugu, yesterday, stressed that Buhari has paid his dues and would be remembered for the great services he offered to the country, insisting that “age is no longer on his side as being seen in the way he is handling the affairs of the country.

“I think those urging him to run should reconsider their stand. They don’t mean well for the country. What is happening since he took over is indication that the country needs a younger person who should move with speed and focus, to get things right. He should know that at his age, he should be an elder…”

