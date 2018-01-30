Don’t Ever Yell In The Middle Of Tiger Woods’ Back Swing [Video]

Don’t ever yell in the middle of anyone’s back swing, really, but if you mess with Tiger Woods’ latest comeback people are going to give you a hard time.

Woods just managed to finish his first 72 holes of an official, full-field PGA Tour event in almost three years, but it was an incident on the 13th hole of his Sunday round at the the Farmers Insurance Open that really riled him up.

During his putt for birdie, one fan decided the time was ripe to shout out the classic “get in the hole”. Thing is, you’re supposed to wait for the player to complete the stroke before belting the words out, rather than in the middle of the back swing.

Neither Tiger nor the commentators were much impressed:

Golf fans are usually a mild-mannered bunch, but once the man was singled out it became a little nasty. F-Bomb ahead:

Public enemy no. 1 pic.twitter.com/4SpGRWUvDX — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) January 29, 2018

THIS IS THE GUY.

So much for snitches get stitches.

It really would be great for the game of golf to see Tiger competing for titles again, although you have a feeling his next injury is only just around the corner.

Still, he has come a long way since this:

[source:sbsnation]

