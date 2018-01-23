Don’t expect Samsung Nigeria’s factory now, says CEO – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Don't expect Samsung Nigeria's factory now, says CEO
The Punch
Samsung Electronics West Africa says establishing a manufacturing plant in Nigeria is not in its present plan as there are many factors to be considered before such decision is made. Speaking at the company's strategic partnership conference in Lagos …
