Don’t hunt for my Husband’s fall, God said Nigeria needs him – Fayose’s wife

Feyisetan Fayose, wife of Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti state governor announced that Nigeria needs his husband. God said He needed Ayo Fayose in Nigeria.

Feyi said those people praying for her Husband’s downfall will be disgraced. She said many times, she prayed to God to remove politics from him but she always get the same answer of ‘Nigeria needs him’ from God.

She affirmed that Fayose’s political ambition will not end in Ekiti. He will occupy a political position higher than Ekiti State Governor. God is only making him pass through Ekiti.

She pleaded with everyone to join hands with her husband because he is God’s chosen one and any fight against him is a fight against God.

In her words, he said :

“I want to plead with everyone, don’t hunt for the downfall of this government, don’t even try it.

“God is looking at you, and God is watching. Don’t hunt for the failure of continuity. Why? Because our God is God of continuity, our leader is carrying the unusual grace; if you don’t want to be disgraced, don’t hunt for the downfall of this government, don’t hunt for the failure of continuity, I have said my own.

“It is not him, it’s God through him. Look beyond him, and let’s continue to work together in unity.”

“God told me expressly, years back, that he needed Ayo Fayose in Nigeria.”

“What brought about this was that, I was praying that the trouble of this man was too much, that I wanted God to take politics away from him, to separate him from politics, that I have had too much.

“But God said, ‘Leave him to me, he is in the hollow of my palm, l need him in Nigeria, it is not only Ekiti. He is just passing through Ekiti State.

“In December 2015, the Lord said that we will have series of victories in 2016 when you are expecting victories prepare for battle.

“In spite of all challenges I held on to His word that I will have series of victory and I continued to ask for God’s Grace. If It had not been for the Lord, we would have lost out: it is not because Fayose is a superman.

“It is just God’s grace. Whoever is not happy with this government, you are contending with God not us. I sincerely congratulate all who stood by us in this government so far.”

