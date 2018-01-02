 ”Don’t Insult Or Attack Father Mbaka” – Senator Shehu Sani To Nigerians | Nigeria Today
”Don’t Insult Or Attack Father Mbaka” – Senator Shehu Sani To Nigerians

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Senator Shehu Sani has asked Nigerians not to insult or attack the prominent catholic priest, Father Mbaka. Shehu Sani stated this in a series of tweets he made this afternoon. Sani’s comment was based on Father Mbaka’s 2018 prophecies about President Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan. The tweets reads… If you once celebrated Father Mbaka for […]

