Don’t let people discourage you, follow your heart – Oshoala

ASISAT OSHOALA, Super Falcons star and the reigning 2017 African Women’s Footballer of the Year who plays for Dalian Quanjian FC in the Chinese Women’s Super League, in an exclusive chart with BusinessDay’s ANTHONY NLEBEM at the just concluded Aiteo CAF Awards 2017, held at the International Conference Centre in Accra, Ghana, spoke of her move to the Chinese Women’s Super league and her resilient passion for football, among other things.

What can you say about gender inequality in football in Nigeria and Africa as a whole?

Basically, it’s not a question of Africa alone, it’s a global thing, and there is always a problem of gender inequality. A lot of people believe that men’s football is better than female football in terms of funding, but I believe it is not a bright idea. Female football needs to be encouraged, and I am very hopeful that in a couple of years to come, it’s going to be balanced.

What do you make of this year’s CAF Awards?

Last year, when I won the award in Nigeria, I made the request during the press conference to CAF that I don’t feel like a winner, in a situation where you don’t find other contestants, you find just yourself. For me, that’s not professional, but I am glad that CAF has changed that now and this year, we have all three nominees present and it’s good for us. Also, the presence of legendary players from Africa made the award a unique one.

Top richest female footballer in Africa, how true is this report?

Well, of course I can’t really say that I am the top richest Africa female footballer, but if they said so, that’s fine by me, maybe I am one of the top richest female footballers in Africa.

What can you say about your move to China and winning the African Women’s Footballer of the Year award?

A lot people told me that I left England for China and said to me your career is over, but I said to them, it’s all about hard work; when you go somewhere you have to prove yourself and the world will see you. Today, I am happy that I won the CAF Women’s Player award. 2017 has truly been an emotional journey for me. This is truly one of the best moments in my career. I want to encourage young girls out there not to let people discourage them but to follow your their heart.

How do you rate the quality of football in China and England with your experience in both leagues?

Basically, a lot of people don’t understand much about the Chinese Women’s Super League, they feel it’s far away and you don’t see a lot players going there to play. The English people don’t like leaving their country to play in another league, because they have a very good league set up, but we don’t have a good football set up in Africa, so we go anywhere we feel it’s comfortable for us to play football. Playing in England and also playing in China has been really interesting so far, but in terms of the welfare of the players, I will say the Chinese football has been really good and the football standard is very okay.

In terms of top players, will you rate the Chinese league ahead of England?

In terms of top players in the league, when you don’t see big players move to a particular league, you won’t see others move. Like this year (2018), you will see a lot of big players making a move to the Chinese Women’s Super league, since I signed in January 2017, the likes of Gaelle Deborah Enganamouit from Cameron, Brazil female stars; Cristiane, Rafaelle Souza, lots of big players are playing the Chinese Women’s Super league. Now, they see Asisat there and everyone wants to play in China.

What’s your take in CAF dropping Best Player in Africa award?

It’s a very tough one to be honest, I understand that the players playing in Africa think they might not have the chance to win the CAF award, but to be honest, this is football, if you are winning the CAF Champions League and scoring twenty goals and a player plays in England and scores twenty goals, there is no difference; it’s the same thing. No matter how the league is, there is nothing big from the other. It has to be balanced and must be on personal achievement basis and not where you play.

Your goal-scoring feat and intention to continue in China.

Last year in China, I won the best player, top scorer and best striker in the Chinese Women’s Super League. For me, like I said earlier, I am a natural player; I just go out there and do my job and every year I want to get better.

What can you say about the Nigerian female league? Any improvement in the past one year?

Yes, there has been some level of improvement; thanks to Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) with cooperate partnership with Aiteo Group. I was there during the final game and was impressed that the winner, second and first runner up all went home with laurels. It has not been like this over the past years.

Do you have other plans after football?

I don’t talk about my personal plan or future plan. I just want to talk about now, reason being that I don’t know what will happen tomorrow.

Marriage Plans

I am just 23 years old, maybe in two years’ time that might happen.

Do you think Super Eagles will shine at Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup?

Well, it’s about the strength of the squad you have and not about what is on ground; like the bonus you get after winning each game. Again, Aiteo has been really helpful they are supporting the Super Eagles and it’s enough motivation for the players. We have one of the best squads in the World Cup, with young players that are hungry for success. The coach has done well and understands his team.

Truth is, Nigeria needs to play top friendly games to keep the players in good form. However, so far, it’s really been good for the Super Eagles and I believe Super Eagles will surprise the world and fly the country flag high at the FIFA World Cup in Russia later this year.

Your message to upcoming footballers

No matter where you play, if you put in hard work, you can still be seen and recognised. Stay positive and relentless, your time will come but it must meet you prepared.

