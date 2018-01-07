 Governor Nyong’o recuperating in US after hipbone surgery – Daily Nation | Nigeria Today
Governor Nyong’o recuperating in US after hipbone surgery – Daily Nation

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Africa


Governor Nyong'o recuperating in US after hipbone surgery
Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o poses for a photo with his wife Dorothy in the US where he is recuperating after successful hipbone surgery. PHOTO | COURTESY. In Summary. Governor Nyong'o left the country last Month to seek specialised treatment
