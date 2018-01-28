Dorcas Fapson and the Taxify abduction controversy; Diezani in London | See the top 10 viral tweets from last week

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the week.

All about the red lines



At about the same time Obasanjo’s explosive anti-Buhari memo was published to the media, tweets from the handle of Oby Ezekwesili accused Buhari and the Nigeria Police of unlawful arrest and detention of members of the Bring Back Our Girls group.

P @MBuhari :

I have been ARRESTED along with rest of our BBOG members and NOW DETAINED without a charge by the .@PoliceNG . WE are detained at the FCT command . The Police here has REFUSED to tell us why we are DETAINED. What Are WE Demanding?

BringBackOurGirlsNOW!!!!!!! — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 23, 2018

Who GDP epp?

GDP growth is not enough. Growth must be felt in the lives of people! Nobody eats GDP. — Akinwumi A. Adesina (@akin_adesina) January 25, 2018

Louder please, for Buhari’s failing ears.

Dorcas vs the People

The Shuga actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson, had a nightmare encounter with a Taxify driver and uploaded snaps to show her ordeal.

Here’s The Full Video Of Miss Dorcas Fapson Narrating Her Ordeal With The Taxify Driver Who Assaulted Her. pic.twitter.com/FSJQ3onCYX — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) January 26, 2018

It sparked a wild debate about rape and kidnap. Many defended her bravery, while there were accusations that she “added sugar” to her side of the story to incriminate the driver falsely.

One thing on this Dorcas Fapson and Taxify driver situation. Some people claim to be “looking at both sides of the story”, but are clearly just looking for ammunition to discredit her claims, not to understand the situation. Disappointed, but not surprised. — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) January 26, 2018

Dorcas experience is valid. The drivers story is valid. Let investigation take place. If she was lying let her be prosecuted. If the driver was guilty let him be prosecuted. Rape is evil. False rape accusation is evil. — Ugonnia (@AustinYugo) January 26, 2018

Celebs and media personalities like Adekunle Gold, Denola Grey and OvieO showed support for Dorcas. Simi got involved, raining “shit” on anyone who did not see Dorcas’ side of the story. But she got burned and had to delete the tweets.

Just another day in Naija.

Shopping for soup

This has to be Nigeria’s former Minister of Petroleum supposedly on the streets of London.

See who was spotted in an African market in London today pic.twitter.com/x904t5UZQd — Daddy D.O (@DOlusegun) January 26, 2018

Excus, please. (wo)man must wack.

Welcome to Lagos

Are we not mad in this Lagos? pic.twitter.com/kePX7gktEb — Chxta (@Chxta) January 25, 2018

Asked and answered.

Feminism or Misandry?

It is sad how many women are practising MISANDRY in the name of FEMINISM We are supposed to be advocating for Equity/Equality not ingrained prejudice against men! Too much anger everywhere!! Haba — Dr. Kel (@Healthertainer) January 25, 2018

Eiya.

Tear down Racism

This breaks my heart Racism does more to kids as well All over the world we are suffering because of the colour of our Skin pic.twitter.com/9RC7Khievx — IGGY (@ItsTheRealBizZ) January 25, 2018

If you didn’t tear up, you need a check.

Keshi Lives

Today we celebrate the life of Nigerian football icon Stephen Keshi. The beautiful game took Keshi all over the world, as a player and coach. Happy Birthday Big Boss. #StephenKeshi #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/KIwPtDopCi — Google in Africa (@googleafrica) January 23, 2018

Awwww.

‘Pijot’ at 50

The original vehicle for convoys, the ‘PAN’, that car your neighbour had and probably still has.

The King is 50. pic.twitter.com/40E9Z62awb — Peugeot Nigeria (@PeugeotNG) January 23, 2018

There was no shortage of persons tagging on in the celebration by showing off their surviving whips.

My neighbor deserves an award for this well-maintained legend pic.twitter.com/Z3DYNME6ZK — LIMI LESS (@HeeroChima) January 23, 2018

Osheey, baddest.

Baba, Light up da place!

South African jazz legend, Hugh Masekela, who topped the Billboard Hot 100 in his life and was an anti-apartheid force, passed this week. Tributes flowed, with good mixes of profound loss and humor:

RIP Hugh Masekela, you & Gabriel can grab Satchmo & light da place up!! #musicofmyyouth#freedomfighter#apartheidbuster — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) January 23, 2018

May he rest in peace.

Bonus

Receive sense

If the energy,resources and time that will be dispensed in monitoring the social media labyrinth by the state security apparatus, will be deployed in targeting and tracking kidnappers,militiamen,Terrorists,Herdsmen,Bandits and Human traffickers,we will be safer. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) January 26, 2018

President Pinocchio

That’s how Buhari keeps exposing himself. He said Jonathan didn’t leave any savings. Now he’s boasting of increasing foreign reserves from $34 billion to $40 billion. So from who did he inherit the $34 billion? From ghosts? From Killer Fulani herdsmen? Buhari can lie for Africa! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 25, 2018

Baba go-slow takes the piss

Pres. Buhari of Nigeria, you have a problem. Citizens calling for the rescue of fellow Nigerians from terrorists cannot be construed as an offense of any kind. https://t.co/GKcFaJmElR — Jim Clancy (@ClancyReports) January 23, 2018

Vote of no confidence

Patriarchy Nigeria

Ebonyi State lawmaker Maria Ude Nwachi has been suspended for taking too many pictures in the state. pic.twitter.com/6MSSydhE0C — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) January 24, 2018

When they suspend Dino for being in a rap video and that Adeleke senator for dancing everywhere, then we can have a serious discussion. Anything else is misogyny and sexism at work in Nigeria as usual. https://t.co/wEyPPIR2t9 — The Profashional (@AdakuUfere) January 25, 2018

The die is cast

Obasanjo who supported you in 2015 has asked you not to run on account of your GLARING incompetence. Your wife who campaigned with you in 2015 is not willing to support you. Baba, go home please. — Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) January 23, 2018

Breaking:



TRANSFER ALERT!!! SkySports News confirms that Olusegun Obasanjo, prolific Striker and Ballon Dor Winner (1999-2007) has announced his departure from Sai Baba FC Set to sign a new deal with Wailers FC for a record breaking fee. Details shortly. — Ebube D Statesman (@akaebube) January 23, 2018

Love Conquers all

Book Title: How to be savage

Author: Nigerians

Chimamanda even tried. If it was a Tiv person that journalist wouldn't have loved the answer.

I remember when the former DG of NTA Patrick Ityohegh was asked how come he could speak English so well. He replied that he'd learnt it while on the plane on his way. Reporter went mute. — H (@HemButs) January 27, 2018

