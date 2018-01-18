Dortmund Drop Aubameyang From Hertha Berlin Trip As Arsenal Rumours Persist

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have left want-away striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the squad for their trip to Hertha Berlin as speculations about a possible move to Arsenal persist.

Sporting director Michael Zorc questioned the striker’s mentality and hit out at hit out at Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger after the Frenchman suggested the Gabon international would be a good fit at Emirates Stadium during his media conference on Thursday.

Aubameyang, strongly linked with a switch to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao, is also reportedly a target for the Gunners as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who is reportedly bound for Manchester United.

“Auba trains in Dortmund,” Zorc told reporters. “We have the impression that ​Aubameyang is not 100 per cent mentally focused. It’s a difficult situation.”

Stoger stated earlier on Thursday that Aubameyang was in contention to feature against Hertha despite ongoing rumours about his future.

“It’s clear that it [transfer speculation] is exciting for everyone, but it was really not an issue for us,” he said.

“If he goes with us [to Berlin], of course he could play as well, but there is no guarantee for anyone.

“Basically, he decides whether he qualifies for this team. I currently have the impression that everything is OK.”

Aubameyang was left out of Stoger’s squad for a 0-0 home draw with Wolfsburg last weekend after missing a team meeting.

He was also temporarily suspended by the club earlier in the campaign due to disciplinary issues, his poor time-keeping reportedly the problem.

Despite an unsettled season, Aubameyang is BVB’s top goalscorer in the Bundesliga with 13 goals in 15 appearances.

