Double-deck Railroad Bridge to open in China – Vanguard

Double-deck Railroad Bridge to open in China
Chongqing (China) – The China Railway Corporation on Tuesday said a double-deck railroad bridge would soon open to traffic in southwest China's Chongqing municipality. China Skytrain. Report says the bridge is 5.3 km long and includes a 920-meter …
