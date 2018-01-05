 DPR enforces petrol pump price, seals stations – The Punch | Nigeria Today
DPR enforces petrol pump price, seals stations – The Punch

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Business


DPR enforces petrol pump price, seals stations
The Department of Petroleum Resources in Bayelsa State on Friday sealed off some errant petrol stations in Yenagoa, the state capital, for selling above the government regulated price of N145 per litre of fuel. Speaking to newmen during the exercise
