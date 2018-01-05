DPR enforces petrol pump price, seals stations – The Punch
The Punch
DPR enforces petrol pump price, seals stations
The Punch
The Department of Petroleum Resources in Bayelsa State on Friday sealed off some errant petrol stations in Yenagoa, the state capital, for selling above the government regulated price of N145 per litre of fuel. Speaking to newmen during the exercise …
PDP asks Nigerians to reject 'plot' to hike pump price
Petrol price remains N145 per litre – Kachikwu
It's inhuman to think of another fuel price hike, PDP tells FG
