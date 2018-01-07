DPR offers 2000 litres of petrol free to motorists in Kaduna – Daily Trust



Daily Trust DPR offers 2000 litres of petrol free to motorists in Kaduna

Daily Trust

The North West Zone of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has dispensed over 2,000 litres of petrol free to motorists in Kaduna. Mr Ibrahim Chiroma, Chairman of the DPR joint task force, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fuel was …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

