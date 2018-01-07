DPR offers 2000 litres of petrol free to motorists in Kaduna – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
DPR offers 2000 litres of petrol free to motorists in Kaduna
The Nation Newspaper
The North West Zone of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has dispensed over 2,000 litres of petrol free to motorists in Kaduna. Ibrahim Chiroma, Chairman of the DPR joint task force told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fuel was …
