 DPR offers 2000 litres of petrol free to motorists in Kaduna – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DPR offers 2000 litres of petrol free to motorists in Kaduna – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

DPR offers 2000 litres of petrol free to motorists in Kaduna
Vanguard
The North West Zone of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has dispensed over 2,000 litres of petrol free to motorists in Kaduna. Mr Ibrahim Chiroma, Chairman of the DPR joint task force, told the Newsmen that the fuel was found hoarded at SUL

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.