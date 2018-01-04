 DPR Seals 4 Filling Stations In Sokoto, Kebbi States | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DPR Seals 4 Filling Stations In Sokoto, Kebbi States

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Business, News | 0 comments

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Wednesday said it has sealed four filling stations in Sokoto and Kebbi States for violating operational rules. Alhaji Mohammed Makera, the Zonal Operation Controller of DPR in Sokoto, made this known to newsmen. Makera said that the stations were engaged in selling petrol above the official price of […]

The post DPR Seals 4 Filling Stations In Sokoto, Kebbi States appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.