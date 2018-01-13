DPR seals 6 filling stations, enforces N145 per litre in Anambra – Vanguard
DPR seals 6 filling stations, enforces N145 per litre in Anambra
Awka – The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has seal off 6 fuel stations in Anambra for allegedly hoarding and selling petrol above the official pump price of N145 per litre. Long Queque at Total Fuel Station beside Total Village along Aba Road …
