DPR shuts 23 filling stations in Edo over alleged sharp practices – Vanguard

BENIN—AGAINST the backdrop of fuel scarcity in Edo State, the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, has disclosed that it has sealed 23 filling stations in the state for alleged sharp practices. File photo: DPR official sealing a fuel station. This
