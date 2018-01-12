DPR Uncovers Three Ghost Marketers In Akwa Ibom – CHANNELS TELEVISION



CHANNELS TELEVISION DPR Uncovers Three Ghost Marketers In Akwa Ibom

CHANNELS TELEVISION

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Akwa Ibom state has uncovered three ghost petrol stations in the state. The Operations Director of the DPR in Akwa Ibom state, Mr Tamunoiminabo Kingsley Sundaye, disclosed this to journalists when he …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

