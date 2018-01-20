Dramatic week ends with CMI targeting Kitata’s Boda Boda 2010

Dramatic week ends with CMI targeting Kitata group

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Just five days after leaders of another group suspected to be involved in crime in Kampala – Kifeesi – was raided, and released, focus on Friday turned to the notorious Boda Boda 2010.

Operatives of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) on Friday raided the offices in Kampala of the Boda Boda 2010, an organisation led by Hajji Abdallah Kitata and made several arrests. CMI also raided Top Radio, where several Boda Boda 2010 officials were being hosted.

Kitata is also the chairman of ruling party NRM Lubaga division, Kampala.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The arrests come days after Police struggled to explain the release on bond of Kifeesi leader Paddy Sserunjogi alias Ssobi. Ssobi had been arrested on Monday by Police as he addressed a press conference, the second in a month in which he explained recent crime waves in the city and admitted working with security forces.

Police Chief Kale Kayihura told parliament’s committee on security mid-week that he had been asked by the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) to release Ssobi, but also added that his only connection to another organisation Boda Boda 2010 was because its leader Kitata had been useful in the fight against crime in the city.

A day later, CMI raided Boda Boda 2010 and reports indicate that those among the arrested is Kitata.

Boda Boda 2010 last year dominated the news for their involvoment in politics, most especially during the age limit debate.

Reports indicate that the raids followed CMI’s arrest earlier of of a member of Abdul Kitata’s Boda Boda 2010 group, in connection with the murder of Case Hospital accountant Francis Ekalunga. Ekulanga was found dead, burned beyond recognition.

Late last year, two senior commanders in the Uganda Police Force were arrested by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

Assistant Commissioner of Police Joel Aguma was in October last year charged jointly with eight other security personnel including the former commandant of special Operations Unit Nixon Agasirwe for alleged kidnap of two Rwandese nationals whom they allegedly conveyed to Kigali against their will.

The officers are being investigated and are in the Court Martial over a wide range of high profile cases handled by the unit during the recent past including the murders of Assistant Inspector General of Police (IGP) Andrew Felix Kaweesi. Other accusations include operating private cells and orchestrating armed robberies and committing abuses against refugees in the country including repatriating some of the refugees back to their countries of origin against their will.

RELATED

Share on: WhatsApp

The post Dramatic week ends with CMI targeting Kitata’s Boda Boda 2010 appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

