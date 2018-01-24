DRC: President Joseph Kabila battles on many fronts – Deutsche Welle
|
Deutsche Welle
|
DRC: President Joseph Kabila battles on many fronts
Deutsche Welle
The Democratic Republic of Congo's army is fighting militias on several fronts. Now more trouble is brewing in the east of the country, where militias are uniting in opposition to President Joseph Kabila. Silhouette of a soldier of the army of the …
Clarification: Congo-UN-Protests story
'Congo is becoming like a prison under Kabila'
Congo is becoming like prison under Kabila: cardinal
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!