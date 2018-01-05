Driver, Sales Representative Jailed For Stealing Yogurt

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Friday sentenced a driver and a sales representative to 10 months imprisonment for stealing yogurt valued at N10, 800. The convicts, Docholom Nuhu of Mpape Katampe and Adamu Ali of Mabushi, both in Abuja, were sentenced after they pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of joint act and theft. The […]

