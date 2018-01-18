 Drogba opens first school in Ivory Coast – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Drogba opens first school in Ivory Coast – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Drogba opens first school in Ivory Coast
Ivorian footballer Didier Drogba has given back to his country by opening a school that will help no fewer than 350 children in the rural cocoa growing community of Pokou-Kouamekro to gain quality education. Didier Drogba. Pupils of the Didier Drogba
