 Drug traffickers kill NDLEA officer in Kano | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Drug traffickers kill NDLEA officer in Kano

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Col. Mustapha Abdullah, says one of its officers in Kano command has been killed by some suspected drug traffickers. Abdullah disclosed this on Friday in Kano when he addressed officers and men of the agency.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.