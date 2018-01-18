 Drunk man who head-butted ex-PM pleads guilty | Nigeria Today
Drunk man who head-butted ex-PM pleads guilty

Jan 18, 2018 in Australia, World

A drunk Australian man who head-butted former Prime Minister Tony Abbott,  pleaded guilty on Thursday. Tasmanian DJ Astro Labe followed Abbott for 250 metres along the waterfront of the state capital Hobart before deliberately headbutting him on Sept. 21 2017, the city’s magistrates’ court heard on Thursday. “Labe, 38, pleaded guilty to causing harm to […]

