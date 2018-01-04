Dry Ports facilities: Buhari warns Customs, others – Vanguard
Vanguard
Dry Ports facilities: Buhari warns Customs, others
Vanguard
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated the Kaduna Inland Dry Port and warned the Nigeria Customs Service and port officials against frustrating the effective use of the facilities. Inaugurating the facilities in Kaduna, Buhari said the …
Full text of president Buhari's speech at the launch of locomotives and coaches for Kaduna-Abuja train service
We'll link state capitals to railway – Buhari
President Buhari inaugurates Kaduna Inland Dry Port, locomotives
