DSCYA commends youths for peaceful conduct in 2017

By Tare Youdeowei

The recently established Delta State Community Youths Association, DSCYA, has been inaugurated.

Speaking after the inauguration in Asaba, President-General of the association, Mr Ifeanyi Eboigbe, commended youths in the state for their peaceful conduct in 2017.

“There is no place like home. Some of the countries our youths travel to are not better than Nigeria. Nonetheless, I commend the youths in the state for being peaceful and law abiding in the year 2017, which helped investment and grew the state’s economy,” Eboigbe said.

Also speaking, the Director-General, DSCYA, Mr Innocent Esewezie, stressed the need for youths to prepare themselves for leadership, adding: “Shun violence, cultism, kidnapping, prostitution and other social vices that can truncate your future. Spend time improving yourselves and preparing for tomorrow’s leadership roles.

“The association will soon begin a tour of the state to sensitize youths on the need to be supportive of government and respect constituted authorities for the overall good of all.”

The post DSCYA commends youths for peaceful conduct in 2017 appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

