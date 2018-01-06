DSIEC Returning Officer escapes death at Ughelli

…situation is being put under control

By Festus Ahon & Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – THE Returning Officer for Ughelli North Local Government Area, Isaac Ajekoko was among officials of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, that narrowly escaped death during an attack on the Ughelli DSIEC office.

Mr. Adjekoko was said to have been attacked by youths suspected to be political thugs loyal to a political party in the area.

Confirming the incident, a staff of the Ughelli Central Hospital where the victim was rushed to for medical attention, said the RO, sustained trauma to his head.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “He was rushed in here with a trauma to his head while his cloths where torn in shreds.

“For now, he is receiving medical attention and his condition is relatively stable.”

The Public Relations Officer of the State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, Mr Arubi Orugboh confirmed the incident, saying the commission was working with Security agencies to put the situation under control.

He said the election was going on peacefully irrespective of the violence in Ughelli North.

