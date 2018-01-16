DSS Almost Arrested Femi Fani-Kayode Today Over Fulani Herdsmen Comments

According to Adeyanju Deji, the Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode was ordered to be arrested by the DG of DSS over comment on Fulani Herdsmen killing in the country.

Confirming the rumors, FFK tweeted that he will never relent or get tired to speak the truth that will liberate the people of Nigeria from corrupt leaders in the country.

FFK earlier said the lives of Buhari’s cow is more important that the lives of Nigerians. He also blasted the President for not attending the funeral of the victims of Fulani Killings which were given mass burial last week.

He tweeted;

Freedom of speech is a fundamental requirement in a democracy and every citizen has the inalienable right to exercise it. I do not advocate violence in any shape or form and neither do I believe in any form of subversion of the state. I do however believe in the right to vigorously criticise govt. and keep them on their toes and to speak out against that which consider to be unjust and evil.

This is not just a right but a duty that all true leaders must take seriously and a divine mandate. Despite the threats of arrest and harm from the Buhari govt. I shall not be intimidated or silenced. The battle belongs to the Lord!



