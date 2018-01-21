DSS report says Fulani Herdsmen, ISIS, Government-Sponsored Militia Operating in Benue & Other States

Security service organizations including the Department of State Services (DSS) have identified an Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) network operating within some North Central and South-South sections of the country. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this information is contained in a security report submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari recently by the […]

The post DSS report says Fulani Herdsmen, ISIS, Government-Sponsored Militia Operating in Benue & Other States appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

