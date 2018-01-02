 D’Tunes releases Dance Video for Mr Eazi & CDQ assisted Single “Pablo” | Watch on BN | Nigeria Today
D’Tunes releases Dance Video for Mr Eazi & CDQ assisted Single “Pablo” | Watch on BN

Ace producer D’tunes is back with the dance video of his trending tune “Pablo”  featuring Mr Eazi and rapper – CDQ. The song was produced by Toby Tag while the video was directed by Bukola Jimoh. Hit Play below! ﻿

