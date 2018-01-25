Dude Perfect Guys Are Back With More Ridiculous ‘Real Life’ Trick Shots [Video]

In case you haven’t figured it out, every slice of bread in that picture above is going to land in a toaster slot.

We live in wild times, people.

Dude Perfect’s YouTube videos normally rack up crazy numbers, but even by their standards their new ‘Real Life Trick Shots 2’ video is flying.

At the time of writing, this one has racked up close to 17,5 million views in three days, which almost makes the hours and hours it must have taken to film it worthwhile.

Luckily we just get to enjoy the finished product:

Seems a little simpler to just put the trash in the trash can, but you’re not going to rack up the views doing that.

[source:youtube]

