Duped Of N1.2Billion, Wilson Oruma Suffers Emotional Disorder As Ex-Teammates Rally Support

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Wilson Oruma, is said to have suffered a relapse of the emotional disorder that bugged him six years ago after he was reportedly defrauded by an unknown pastor and some fake oil businessmen.

CompleteSportsNigeria reports that the midfielder, who once dragged the number 10 position with Austin Jay Jay Okocha while playing for Super Eagles of Nigeria, is now broke and a shadow of himself.

Oruma, who has since yesterday made the headlines, after suffering a mental relapse of some sort, was said to have been lured into a fake oil business in December 2012 in which he invested a whopping sum of N1.2billion without proper consultation after he retired from football.‎

Unfortunately for the Golden Eaglets’ 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup winning captain, he lost all his money to the investment.

“Wilson (Oruma) hasn’t really recovered from the emotional disorder which he suffered after he was duped,” his bossom friend Emakpor Dibofun told newsmen. “He has been to several places in search of a lasting solution, but it gets worse after a bit of improvement.”

Meanwhile, a former Nigeria international and former Chairman of Lagos State Football Association, Waidi Akanni, has revealed that plans are underway by his former teammates to help resuscitate him to normal life.

He said: “We have contacted some of his colleagues whom he played with during his days at the national team and there have been positive news regarding what we are trying to do.” “But nothing more I can discuss publicly just yet, but he needs help.” “We just pray all goes well, so we can help him out of this precarious situation.”

Oruma featured for RC Lens, Nancy, Samsunspor, Nimes, Servette, Sochaux, Marseille and Guingamp, and Kavala FC of Greece before he retired at the age of 33 on November 26, 2010.

The midfield maestro also featured for Nigeria’s U-17, U-23 and the senior national team winning the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1993, the Olympic gold in 1996 and two bronze medals at the African Cup of Nations in 2002 and 2006.

The post Duped Of N1.2Billion, Wilson Oruma Suffers Emotional Disorder As Ex-Teammates Rally Support appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

