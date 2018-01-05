Durumi IDPs plead to return home – Guardian (blog)
Guardian (blog)
Durumi IDPs plead to return home
Guardian (blog)
Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in Durumi, Abuja on Friday called on relevant authorities to hasten their relocation back to their communities. The IDPs told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they had been faced with untold hardship …
